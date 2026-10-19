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Woman dead, man injured after trailer fire at Tulsa home

A woman has died and a man was hurt after a trailer fire on Monday morning, according to the Tulsa Fire Department.
Woman dead, man injured after trailer fire at Tulsa home
820 South 64th West Ave
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TULSA, Okla. — A woman has died and a man was hurt after a trailer fire on Monday morning, according to the Tulsa Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to 820 South 64th West Avenue in Tulsa at around 5 a.m. When they arrived, they found a large travel trailer on fire in the backyard of the home.

Firefighters said they found a man with burn injuries who had alerted firefighters to another victim inside the trailer. He was taken to a local hospital with "considerable injuries."

A woman was found dead inside of the trailer, firefighters said.

The fire marshal is working to investigate the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story, so check back with KJRH.com for updates.

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