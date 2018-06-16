Woman dies after pick-up truck hits her

TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa police are looking for the driver involved in a deadly crash with a pedestrian Friday night.

First responders arrived near Admiral Place and Mingo Road just after 10 p.m.

Police say as the woman crossed the street, a white pick-up truck hit her.

Officers found the victim lying on the westbound lanes of Admiral.

She died later at the hospital.

The driver sped away after the crash.





