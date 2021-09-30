Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman dies after being hit by car in north Tulsa

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 8:58 PM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 21:58:31-04

TULSA, Okla. — According to Tulsa Police a woman in a wheelchair was hit by a car while crossing the street in north Tulsa.

This happened near 46th Street North and Hartford.

Police say the woman was taken to the hospital where she died.

This is a developing story we will update when we learn more.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7