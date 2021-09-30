Woman dies after being hit by car in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — According to Tulsa Police a woman in a wheelchair was hit by a car while crossing the street in north Tulsa.
This happened near 46th Street North and Hartford.
Police say the woman was taken to the hospital where she died.
This is a developing story we will update when we learn more.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter