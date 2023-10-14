Woman dies after being hit by car near 51st and S Peoria

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a 60-year-old woman's death after being hit by a car near 51st and S Peoria Friday night.

Police responded to the scene around 8:45 p.m.

Police have blocked off north and southbound lanes near the area while they investigate the scene.

2 News crews are working to learn more.

This is a developing story.

