Woman dies after being hit by car near 51st and S Peoria

Posted at 10:30 PM, Oct 13, 2023
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a 60-year-old woman's death after being hit by a car near 51st and S Peoria Friday night.

Police responded to the scene around 8:45 p.m.

Police have blocked off north and southbound lanes near the area while they investigate the scene.

2 News crews are working to learn more.

This is a developing story.

