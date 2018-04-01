Woman critically injured in Creek County accident

BRISTOW, Okla. - Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a woman was critically injured in a car accident in Creek County Saturday afternoon.

Troopers said Lucinda Thomas, 41, of Depew, Okla. was driving a 2009 Nissan Altima eastbound on State Highway 66 when she tried to pass another vehicle, but overcorrected and departed the roadway.

Thomas' vehicle rolled one and a half times before coming to rest on its top. Thomas was ejected approximately 14 feet, troopers said.

Troopers said Thomas was transported in critical condition.

OHP said speeding was the main cause of the accident.

