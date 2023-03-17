Woman creates magazine showcasing Tulsa women

TULSA, Okla. — A local woman is creating what she says is the city’s first-ever all-women magazine highlighting Tulsa.

The “She is Tulsa” magazine's second issue will debut Saturday.

It all started out as an art project.

“Originally She is Tulsa was a short film. It was a short documentary and an art exhibit. It screened at the Circle Cinema,” said Nicole Barton, the creator and photographer behind the magazine.

Then it turned into something bigger than Barton ever imagined.

“Women wanted to know what was next and how can they keep hearing women’s stories and how can this continue," she said. "I thought a magazine was the best iteration of that.”

Thus, She is Tulsa the magazine was born.

In the articles, women can choose to share about their businesses, passions, or experiences. All with the goal of inspiring those reading.

“I try to make sure that each issue has a broad range of ethnicities, careers, backgrounds, interests, all of those things so that it is a nice colorful and inclusive snapshot of Tulsa,” Barton said.

To celebrate every issue, a red carpet event is held to make the women feel like celebrities and show off the magazine to the public.

Charlotte Harper was featured in the very first issue. She owns “Her Appliance Repair" which is what she focuses on in the article.

“I had no idea everything that would come out of it,” Harper said. “Now I’m booked out a week at a time. Like when you call me, I can’t get to you til next Tuesday, next Wednesday.”

The article about Euwanda Sayles focuses on mental health, which is a passion of hers.

Since that piece came out, “I started a business, and that is definitely due to this exposure,” she said.

Sayles is now a life coach.

Although, it’s not just about the stories. The photos Barton takes are also having an impact.

NICOLE BARTON PHOTOGRAPHY

“Seeing that part of me on the outside for the first time, you know, changed a lot for me,” Harper said.

The impacts don't stop there, either. Stepping behind Barton’s camera to get your photo taken and share your story goes beyond that one moment in She is Tulsa.

“You get a community. You get to be able to do different things," Sayles said. "So yes, you can come in, be a part of it, get your pictures, and promote your business, but if you really want to find your tribe, find your people, She is Tulsa can do that for you. I found my tribe, and I have been looking for years.”

The women featured now spend time together. They get coffee. They go to each other's events to support one another. That creation of a community is something the creator didn’t expect to come out of it.

All these impacts the magazine makes in women’s lives are something that inspires Barton to keep it going.

“To see it grow like this, I’m very surprised, but I think that speaks to that there was a need,” the creator said.

She sees this magazine continuing long term as she said the number of women applying to be featured keeps growing.

Barton's goal for She is Tulsa is for it to be like a Vogue magazine but for Tulsa women.

To be featured in the magazine, applications can be found on the She is Tulsa website. There you can also find digital copies of the magazine or order a print copy.

The next issue releases Saturday, March 18th, with a red carpet event at the Tulsa Country Club. The event is open to the public with the purchase of a ticket.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --