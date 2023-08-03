Woman arrested for allegedly assaulting Oklahoma District Judge

TULSA, Okla. — A woman was arrested Wednesday around 12:30 p.m. for allegedly assaulting a judge at the Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals at 5th and Cheyenne.

Tulsa police arrested the woman after they say she managed to get inside a judge's chambers later spitting and trying to punch and kick the judge. Courthouse security was called and removed the woman from the building.

Police say she ran across the street to a nearby hotel entering a room on the second floor that she did not pay for. When officers arrived they were given a master key and found Williams in the hotel room bathroom after Williams previously opened and close the door on the officers nude.

Police later identified the woman as Breanne Williams.

She was arrested on charges of Assault and Battery on a District Judge, Second-Degree Burglary and Obstructing Justice.

This is a developing story



