Woman arrested after vehicle dangles off bridge

SAPULPA--Police arrested a woman on Monday night after a vehicle she was in got caught hanging over a bridge.

It happened at 81st South and 44th W. Ave. Oklahoma Highway Patrol handled the accident.

A woman and child both got out of the vehicle.

At the scene, the mother of the child came and picked up the child.

Troopers arrested Christine Pape on complaints of child endangerment and driving under the influence.

No injuries were reported.



