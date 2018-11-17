Woman arrested after standoff with police

TULSA - A woman is in jail after a standoff with police in north Tulsa.

Authorities say it started just after ten-thirty last night when an SUV was stopped in the roadway near East Pine and North Sheridan.

Tulsa police say the driver was not cooperative and put blankets over the windows to hide.

Authorities blocked the roadway to get the person to come out.

They finally broke a window and had to use pepper balls to get the woman out of the SUV.

The driver was arrested for obstruction of justice.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: