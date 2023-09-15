WOKA Whitewater Park opens to public

WATTS — A new whitewater park is open in Green Country: WOKA, or Waters of Oklahoma and Arkansas.

The park opened to the public on September 15.

Park visitor, Rya Morgan, told 2 News Oklahoma that the atmosphere was lively on opening day.

"Lots of smiles, lots of people making friends, getting paddles back and corralling boats," said Morgan. "Just a lot of fun out there."

While Morgan is experienced in the water, Grand River Dam Authority spokesperson, Justin Alberty, says the park is also beginner-friendly.

"Our last three drops at the end are really for beginners, so it's a really good chance for you to dip your toe in the water," said Alberty.

Alberty said the park is 1,200 feet and is manmade, but deposits into the Illinois River.

Helmets and lifejackets are required, and only whitewater vessels are allowed. These can be brought by visitors, or are available to rent at the park.

For more information, visit the website here.

