Witness takes action to stop hit & run driver

TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa Police arrested a driver allegedly involved in a hit and run accident, with the help of a witness who saw the crash.

Police say a man saw a white Chevy Tahoe hit a truck in a neighborhood and followed the SUV.

When the witness pulled up in front of the SUV to block it, the driver in the Tahoe reportedly rammed the witness' vehicle.

Police arrived on the scene at East 31st & Highway 169 just before midnight and arrested the driver of the Tahoe.

