Winterfest in downtown Tulsa returns this month

TULSA -- Winterfest is returning to the streets of downtown Tulsa in just over two weeks for its 11th consecutive year.

The fest, featuring Oklahoma's tallest Christmas tree, will be open from Nov. 23 to Jan. 6, 2019.

The festival also features a 9,000 square-foot outdoor ice rink, along with a new Winterfest Express train.

The tree at Winterfest towers 44 feet in the air and has 35,700 lights.

