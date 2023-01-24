Winter weather preparations underway in NE Oklahoma

BIXBY, Okla. — With much of northeast Oklahoma in the path of Tuesday's winter weather, many local and state authorities are hoping for the best but advising the public to prepare for the worst.

“I think you just have to be flexible,” City of Tulsa spokesperson Carson Colvin told 2 News Monday.

“If you’re going to be out tomorrow morning, just know that that’s something you’re going to have to prepare for potentially on your drive home. So if you do see our guys out whether that’s guys in big trucks, applying salt, or whatever they may be doing, tomorrow afternoon just stay back and give them some distance, and definitely give yourself some extra time to go home.”

That’s also why Trooper Eric Foster from Oklahoma Highway Patrol warns that when you get going in winter weather, it's important to drive with distance and slow easing of the pedals.

“Slow down," Foster said. "Create more following distances, things like that. The issue is being able to bring your vehicle to a safe stop no matter what's happening in the roadway. Make sure that you at least have preparations in your car. And I get it, people don't want to drive around in 15 layers and be uncomfortable, but at least have those available so that if your car does become immobile or cannot run you can stay warm."

Commuters like Donna Gavin of Tulsa take that advice seriously.

"If I was at work today, or if I have work tomorrow, (co-workers and I) all discuss our distance," Gavin said. "So we pray for the best. A lot of people travel a way away. But fortunately I have a good traveling schedule, so I think I'll be okay."

City officials in Bixby told us off camera that public works trucks are ready to drop salt on important roads beginning Tuesday morning, but some Bixby commuters won't be taking chances.

"We wanted to get gas before tomorrow so I can guarantee that I can do remote start when it's cold and possibly snowing tomorrow afternoon," Bixby commuter Krystal Crockett said. "We just stay home and try to stay warm and safe. And all my kids are just hoping that superintendent miller goes ahead and calls a snow day early."

According to the City of Tulsa, its street crews prepped all equipment on Monday to make sure they’ll be ready. Specific road treatment plans will be finalized tomorrow before any weather moves in, officials said.

