Will Rogers, holiday events fill the November calendar in Claremore

CLAREMORE, Okla. — If you’ve never been to Claremore, the fall is the time to get the visits started. There are so many things coming up in the heart of Rogers County starting in November, 2 News had to check it out! We even learned how to do a few roping tricks. Here is a complete list of events and information, courtesy of Visit Claremore.

The Will Rogers Memorial Museum will host the Will Rogers Motion Picture Festival from November 1 to November 4. Family-friendly movies are available to watch in their special theater from submissions across the country.

“He was a movie star, he made 71 movies,” said Bart Taylor, Will Rogers Tour Guide told 2News. “This is a great way for us to show that Will still matters and people can see what Will stood for.”

On Friday, November 4, there will be a Will Rogers Day Movie Parade. The parade will begin at 3 p.m. and will start at the Expo Center and travel east down Will Rogers Blvd. willrogers.com [willrogers.com].

On November 4, the Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club will celebrate Will Rogers with their annual “Hats off to Will” and Wreath Laying Ceremony. Festivities will take place at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum at 10 a.m. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskins, Jr. of the Cherokee Nation will be the guest speaker and special entertainment will be provided by Jana Jae.

To finish out the ceremony there will be a hat contest in honor of Betty Blake Rogers followed by Will’s favorite lunch: navy beans, cornbread and pie. This is free and open to the public so come out and celebrate!

On November 6, kick-off the holiday season with the 3rd Annual Down on Main Street Holiday Open House. From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. visit Claremore’s local shops on Main Street for shopping, bingo, eats, drinks and prizes! Don’t miss the opportunity to support local shop owners on this wonderful night of fun.

November 11 is theFestival of Trees fundraiser benefitting Safenet Services, Inc.

Claremore’s Veterans Day parade will be Friday, November 10 starting at 11:11 a.m. and will route from the Claremore Expo Center to downtown Claremore.

Starting on November 15 and running through December 15, the Belvidere Mansion will be decked out for Christmas!

On November 17 and 18 to attend Dickens on the Boulevard. It’s a Victorian-themed Christmas festival takes place in downtown Claremore. Beginning at 6 p.m. each evening, visitors will enjoy live stage entertainment, food, pictures with Santa and more.

A Victorian street dance will be held both nights of the event. Living window displays will pepper the downtown area, while an artisan village will feature living history demonstrations. Visitors will be able to learn about life in the Victorian era while re-enactors portraying blacksmiths, spinners, wood carvers, potters and more answer questions from the crowd and sell their wares.

Browse through the festive shops and decorated boutiques of downtown Claremore or enjoy a Christmas-themed wagon ride through town. A living nativity, a costume contest and a saloon featuring sarsaparilla and water will all be available. Come and enjoy delicious fare from a chuck wagon, as well as hot dogs and kettle corn. Admission is free and open to the public.

In conjunction with Dickens on the Boulevard, the Claremore Museum of History will be hosting its 4th annual reindeer games! There will be caroling, face painting, a balloon artist and, of course, Rosie the Reindeer will be on site!

There will be lights at Claremore Lake Park again this year!

Starting on November 22 and running through January 6, visitors are encouraged to take a drive through Claremore Lake Park and enjoy the Christmas lights. The lights will turn on at 6 p.m. and the park will close at 10 p.m. nightly. There is no charge for this spectacular Claremore Lake Lights.

