Will Oklahoma teachers still walkout after Gov. Fallin signs pay raise bill?

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin at 3 p.m. on Thursday will sign House Bill 1010XX, a revenue package to fund teacher pay raises.

The Oklahoma Senate passed the bill late Wednesday. The package would increase taxes on cigarettes, fuel, lodging and oil and gas production.

Oklahoma teachers had set a statewide walkout for Monday. Several area school districts are meeting or have met to discuss if teachers will still walkout.

Here's a list of schools that have addressed the possible walkout in light of the expected signing of HB 1010:

Bartlesville: If Fallin signs the bill, a majority of teachers will not walkout.

Jenks: Meeting about the issue Thursday

Owasso: A meeting is in progress Thursday

Union: Administration is taking surveys for teachers to see what they want

Broken Arrow: 2 Works for You has placed a call and is waiting to hear back

The Oklahoma Education Association called the passage of the bill a "historic moment for Oklahoma." However, the association said educators will continue to work for increased funding for schools that they have feel have been neglected. The association said they still plan to descend onto the Oklahoma Capitol on Monday in that effort.

