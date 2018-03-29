Will Oklahoma teachers still walkout after Gov. Fallin signs pay raise bill?
12:16 PM, Mar 29, 2018
43 mins ago
OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin at 3 p.m. on Thursday will sign House Bill 1010XX, a revenue package to fund teacher pay raises.
The Oklahoma Senate passed the bill late Wednesday. The package would increase taxes on cigarettes, fuel, lodging and oil and gas production.
Oklahoma teachers had set a statewide walkout for Monday. Several area school districts are meeting or have met to discuss if teachers will still walkout.
Here's a list of schools that have addressed the possible walkout in light of the expected signing of HB 1010:
Bartlesville: If Fallin signs the bill, a majority of teachers will not walkout.
Jenks: Meeting about the issue Thursday
Owasso: A meeting is in progress Thursday
Union: Administration is taking surveys for teachers to see what they want
Broken Arrow: 2 Works for You has placed a call and is waiting to hear back
The Oklahoma Education Association called the passage of the bill a "historic moment for Oklahoma." However, the association said educators will continue to work for increased funding for schools that they have feel have been neglected. The association said they still plan to descend onto the Oklahoma Capitol on Monday in that effort.