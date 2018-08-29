Widow wants elderly tested before renewing licenses after husband is killed in crash

One Green Country woman’s life came to a halt after a horrendous crash took her husband’s life and sent her to the hospital.

On Wednesday, the anniversary of her husband’s funeral, she’s calling for change and asking that elderly drivers be tested before given a license.

Oklahoma law currently doesn't require a driving test for those looking to renew their license, but Christi Dorsey is hoping to change that.

“I was looking out the window and I said, ‘Lord what am I going to do, my husband is gone,’” Dorsey said.

Dorsey’s eyes had a hard time hiding the pain.

“My life is completely changed,” she said. “It's like somebody flipped a light switch. What am I going to do?”

On Aug. 28, 2016 Christi Dorsey and her husband David were enjoying a ride home on their motorcycle when their lives were shattered.

“An elderly lady crossed the center line and hit us head on going between 55 and 65 miles per hour,” Dorsey said.

David was found 40 feet from the motorcycle and was killed instantly. Christi survived the crash but was critical and suffered from several broken bones.

“I woke up [at the hospital] and he said, ‘You've been in a bad accident,’ and the next question was, ‘Did David make it?’”

Dorsey then said she turned to her faith, asking God to help her. She prayed for an answer.

“He reminded me, ‘It's not just all about me,’” she said.

Dorsey said she knew she had to help others who may become victim to an impaired driver.

She said evidence shows the 83-year-old who hit the Dorsey's that day had medical conditions that could have affected her driving.

“The days prior to this accident, the evidence showed she was falling asleep in public places,” Dorsey said. “She was waking up not knowing where she was. She was misplacing her keys."

Dorsey adds that although she can't change the past, she hopes to change the future by creating a law that will require drivers to take a driving test every 5 to 10 years starting from age 16 to cover all age groups.

“California is the only state in the United States that requires doctors to report dementia and Alzheimer’s diagnosis to the Department of Public Safety," Dorsey said.

She said in Oklahoma, doing so is voluntary.

Dorsey is also asking that an eye test be given every time a license is renewed, as well as holding people accountable who allow impaired drivers, such as the elderly, to operate a vehicle.

Oklahoma Senator Marty Quinn is working closely with Dorsey to advocate change. The hope is to bring statistics and findings before a committee to draft a bill.

