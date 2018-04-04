Why Oklahoma lottery hasn't adequately funded education

TULSA - Since the teacher walkout began, many Oklahoman's have been left wondering why the lottery hasn't funded education like they thought it would.

The Oklahoma lottery has helped some, but as budgets are cut, there hasn't been a noticeable difference.

Since 2005, the lottery sent more than $835 million to public education.

To break that down:

- $376 million went to elementary and secondary education or k-12 programs.

- $330 million went to higher education for things like tuition grants and scholarships.

- $46 million went to career tech schools.

- $83 million was contributed to a teacher's retirement fund and school consolidation and assistance fund.

The amount the lottery gives schools makes up less than two percent of the formula, so when agencies are cut, the amount is very small.

Last year, Oklahoma lawmakers were told they would be forced to pay back millions after officials learned the funds had been used to supplement education funding, rather than add to it.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: