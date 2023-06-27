Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Who are Jimmie Johnson and Chandra Janway?

Jimmie Johnson and Chandra Janway
John Locher/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2016, file photo, Jimmie Johnson and wife Chandra Johnson pose on the red carpet before the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series auto racing awards in Las Vegas. Chandra’s influence over their nearly two decades together is obvious. A former model who was raised in Oklahoma, she was living in New York when they met and they've been together just about his entire time in the top racing circuit in the nation. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Jimmie Johnson and Chandra Janway
Posted at 1:02 PM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 15:24:02-04

Jimmie Johnson is a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion driver and a philanthropist.

He grew up in California and started his racing career at age five. He is currently the co-owner and part-time driver for Petty GMS Motorsports. He has a long list of awards and recognition for his racing career.

In 2004 Johnson and Chandra Janway married and had two daughters. They started the Jimmie Johnson Foundation in 2006.

Janway is a Muskogee native who attended the University of Oklahoma and got a degree in business communication. After graduating she moved to New York and began her modeling career.

She currently owns Southern Comfort Gallery in Charlotte, North Carolina, including a contemporary art space and bookstore.

Janway and Johnson raised over $13 million for organizations and public schools that align with their mission. The foundation assists K-12 public schools in providing resources and repairs to improve learning environments.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7