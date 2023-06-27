Who are Jimmie Johnson and Chandra Janway?

Jimmie Johnson is a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion driver and a philanthropist.

He grew up in California and started his racing career at age five. He is currently the co-owner and part-time driver for Petty GMS Motorsports. He has a long list of awards and recognition for his racing career.

In 2004 Johnson and Chandra Janway married and had two daughters. They started the Jimmie Johnson Foundation in 2006.

Janway is a Muskogee native who attended the University of Oklahoma and got a degree in business communication. After graduating she moved to New York and began her modeling career.

She currently owns Southern Comfort Gallery in Charlotte, North Carolina, including a contemporary art space and bookstore.

Janway and Johnson raised over $13 million for organizations and public schools that align with their mission. The foundation assists K-12 public schools in providing resources and repairs to improve learning environments.

