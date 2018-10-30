Whirlpool plans $55 million Tulsa expansion

An estimated 150 jobs are coming to Tulsa, thanks to an $55 million expansion planned by the Whirlpool Corporation.

A news release says the company will add a factory distribution center adjacent to the existing manufacturing plant near E. 76th Street North and U.S. Highway 75. Whirlpool says the new 798,000-square foot warehouse will increase production capacity and efficiency across North America and support growth in the region.

"This new facility will help us streamline operations, from both a production and distribution standpoint, and ultimately allow us to better serve our customers throughout the region," said Whirlpool’s Jim Keppler. "This investment is a testament to our skilled workforce in Tulsa and our strong relationship with the state of Oklahoma and the Tulsa community. We're excited to break ground and bring this project to life."

Whirlpool says the Tulsa plant produces more than 2 million cooking appliance products each year.

"Today's announcement by Whirlpool represents yet another major investment in the Tulsa community by one of the top companies in the world," Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said. "Whirlpool has been a steadfast corporate citizen, and one of the region's leaders in recruiting Tulsans of all backgrounds and nationalities into their workforce. They are a model of the work we are advocating through the New Tulsans Initiative, and we look forward to ensuring they are able to continue to grow their operations in the region."



