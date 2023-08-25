What's next for Deborah Gist?

TULSA, Okla. — On Thursday, the Oklahoma State Board of Education approved accreditation for Tulsa Public Schools.

However, in an unusual move, the accreditation came with requirements that TPS must achieve in a matter of months that is not required of any other district.

Many say the goals set by the board are immeasurable and unattainable.

Meanwhile, Dr. Deborah Gist stepped down from her role as TPS Superintendent this week, she says, in “the best interest of the kids.”

2News Oklahoma Anchor Erin Christy sat down with Gist to ask about her, and the district’s, plans moving forward.

