What you need to know about the upcoming June primary elections

TULSA, Okla. — June elections are right around the corner for all Oklahomans. Voting in local elections is just one important part of living in the United States.

To vote in any elections in Oklahoma, you must be a resident and registered to vote in the state. Those who can't vote include people convicted of felonies or have been deemed incapacitated to not be able to vote.

Anyone can either register to vote online by using the OK Voter Portal.

Voter registration applications are also available at your local County Election Board, post offices, tag agencies, libraries, and many other public locations.

Since June 28 will be here before we know it, Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman is encouraging all registered voters in Green Country to verify their voting information is correct through the OK Voter Portal.

"If it's been a while since you voted or you've recently moved or changed your name, now is the time to make sure your registration is up-to-date. We want everyone to have a positive experience at the polls," says Freeman.

If you are registering either for the first time or have a name change, voters will still need to print or pick up the application, sign the oath stating they swear they are eligible to vote, and mail it to their local County Election Board.

If you have a new address or want to change political parties altogether, here are the steps to take to update your voter registration.

All changes must be submitted no later than 25 days before an election, so no later than June 3.

According to Oklahoma.gov, Oklahoma has a closed primary system in terms of voting.

This means only voters who are registered members of a recognized political party can vote in for their party's candidates in elections.

Freeman suggests that voters wanting to request an absentee ballot should do so now. She says this will allow time for the ballot to be received, completed and then mailed back to your local County Election board.

The upcoming deadline for Tulsa County voters to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. by June 13 through the OK Voter Portal.

To find out how to contact your local County Election Board:

