What voters approved in Oct. 10 Green Country elections

TULSA, Okla. — The Oct. 10 special election results are in. Of the ten propositions up for a vote in northeast Oklahoma, eight passed, and two failed.

Catoosa Public Schools

This is the second time this school district has gone out of this elementary school bond after it failed to pass in February, and it seems the second time's the charm as voters approved it, with 62.28% voting yes and 37.72% voting no.

This $9 million bond will allow the district to add 14 classrooms back into the construction plans for the new elementary school under construction.

This means all elementary students will be able to be under one roof.

In response to the passage, the district took to Facebook thanking voters:

"We did it! Thank you to the many Catoosa voters who went to the polls today to say yes to a world-class comprehensive elementary schools right here in our community. Your vote and your voice will transform teaching and learning experiences in our district for generations to come! On behalf of the Catoosa Public Schools family, thank you for your investment in brighter futures and boundless opportunities for every child." Catoosa Public Schools

With the approval of this bond, Catoosa residents should be aware that taxes will rise.

The property tax increase is 5.5%. That means if you pay $600 annually, it would rise by $2.50 per month.

The new elementary school is set to be ready in the fall of 2024, but the added classrooms will be constructed and ready in fall 2025.

Pretty Water School District

Pretty Water School District had two propositions up for vote totaling $975,000. Both got voter approval.

The first proposition is for buildings, which includes new roofing for the main building and renovations of the interior and exterior of the main building.

The second proposition is for transportation equipment, which includes purchasing a new bus.

"We would like to thank all of those who have continued to support our school by passing our recent bond issue. We look forward to making the much needed improvements and renovations to our school." Dr. Jeff Taylor, Pretty Water Superintendent

Chouteau-Mazie School District

This district did not receive enough votes to pass.

They were seeking district-wide improvements, classroom additions, storm shelter additions, and improved parking and driving paths.

"This is an important bond issue for our students. The bond addresses safety concerns with student pickup/drop off areas, a classroom building with a storm shelter for middle school/high school, an addition to the Early Childhood Center to relieve overcrowding, and parking lots and road issues throughout the district. The concerns do not go away. We will have to regroup and discuss how to move forward."

Lori Helton, Chouteau-Mazie Superintendent

Verdigris Fire District

Voters in the Verdigris Fire District area were asked to approve a $13.5 million bond.

It would allow the department to build a new fire station and get new trucks, but voters denied it, with 60.79% voting no and 39.21% voting yes.

"This bond vote does not represent the vision of verdigris fire. It is not a reflection of the community's approval or distaste of our department or our firefighters. This bond vote represents a need in our community and verdigris fire will continue to strive to meet that need regardless of the outcome. I could not hope for a better team to be a part of in this season of our history." Chief Mike Shaffer, Verdigris Fire District

We did ask how they plan to move forward and if they will try again for approval. We are waiting to hear back.

City of Bartlesville

Voters in Bartlesville approved all four propositions.

This was for the city's General Obligation bond, also known as the G.O. bond.

The capital projects total $17.6 million dollars.

That money is broken into four areas: public safety building and equipment ($2,412,000), Municipal buildings and equipment ($696,000), Streets and bridges ($12,278,000), and Parks and recreation ($2,214,000).

The city said 70% of the funding will go toward repairing existing streets.

In response to the quote "overwhelming" approval, City Manager Mike Bailey took to Facebook to thank voters.

"I am extremely grateful to everyone who took the time to vote in this election. Bartlesville residents have again demonstrated their overwhelming support for the ongoing general obligation bond program, which serves to maintain, strengthen, and enhance the services we provide to our citizens. We appreciate the faith the voters have put in us, and we will move to issue as quickly as we can. Based on our mill cap, about $3.5 million in bonds will be issued post-June 30, 2024." Mike Bailey, Bartlesville City Manager

The city encourages residents to sign up for their weekly newsletter for updates. You can do that here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

