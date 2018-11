What veterans can receive for free on Veterans Day

Veterans Day is Sunday, so as a thank you, local restaurants are offering free meals this weekend to honor those who have fought or currently are fighting for your country.

Applebee’s: Veterans and active duty can receive a free dine-in entrée off of Applebee’s special menu. Items include the Bacon Cheeseburger and Fiesta Lime Chicken.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Veterans and active duty can receive a free small order of wings and French fries with proof of military service on Sunday.

Chick-fil-A: Several locations are offering deals on Saturday. You will need to check your local store since they are all individually owned.

Cracker Barrel: Veterans can enjoy a free double chocolate Coca-Cola cake or a Crafted Coffee.

Denny’s: With a valid military ID, customers can receive a free Grand Slam breakfast from Denny’s from 5 a.m. to noon Monday

Dunkin': Vets and active duty can get a free doughnut of their choice at participating locations on Sunday.

Golden Corral: The buffet joint is offering current and active duty military and reservists a free meal at the buffet from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday. The meal includes a free beverage.

Hooters: All day Sunday, veterans and active duty military can choose from one of six entrees, including Hooters’ famous wings.

Little Caesar’s: The pizza joint will offer its typical $5 lunch of four slices and a 20-ounce beverage for free to veterans and active military from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Outback Steakhouse: With a valid military ID: Outback Steakhouse is offering a free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage on Sunday.

Red Lobster: On Sunday and Monday, Red Lobster is offering a free appetizer or dessert with proof of service. Veterans and active duty can choose from six appetizers or five desserts.

Red Robin: This burger joint is offering veterans and active duty a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and fries all day Sunday.

Ruby Tuesday’s: The chain will offer a free appetizer with proof of service all day Sunday.

Starbucks: Veterans, active duty and military spouses are able to get a free 12-ounce coffee all day Sunday.

Mazzio's: Veterans and all active military personnel will receive a free small, two-topping pizza on Sunday. Dine-in only.