What to know about LIV Golf Tournament parking, shuttles

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The LIV golf tournament at Cedar Ridge Country Club in Broken Arrow is set to begin Friday.

For those planning to enjoy the nice weather and watch some golf, you'll need to know where to park or be dropped off because it won't be at the course.

Public parking will be in Tulsa at the Oral Robert's University Mabee Center, and the best part is it's free.

Shuttles which begin Friday at 9 in the morning, will take attendees from ORU to the course in Broken Arrow. They run from 9 in the morning to 8 at night, Friday through Sunday.

Gates open at the course at 9:30 a.m. each day of the tournament.

If you plan to use ride-share or have a family or friend drop you off, you will use the Park Church of Christ parking lot located at 96th St. and Garnett Rd.

A shuttle will then take you the 5-minute drive down the road to the course. That shuttle schedule also runs from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day of the event.

For those who drive in this area, be aware that Garnett, the road right in front of the course, will be closed from 101st St. to 106th St. from 5 in the morning to 9 at night starting Friday through Sunday.

It's important to note there will be no public parking at the Cedar Ridge Country Club or in the surrounding area.

Broken Arrow Police Department said signs will be put up to let drivers know that and they will be patrolling the neighborhoods.

Anyone who violates the no parking signs around the course could face fines or be towed.

