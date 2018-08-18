Tulsa, Okla - A game of poker broke out this morning for people training to become marathon runners.

It's called The Summer Sizzle Poker Run and it happened here in Tulsa with Runners World

Officials say the runners got five cards and when they finished their 5 mile run, the participants played a bit of Five-Card Stud. With the winner getting a prize.

"Whenever you are training for a marathon or half marathon you are just ou there grinding miles so you need kind of fun to break it up plus it's a good community effort to bring people out that are not a part of our program because anyone is welcome to come out here and play this."

The prizes included tech shirts, running socks, and gift certificates.





