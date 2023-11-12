Welcome Home 5k honors 230 fallen service members

TULSA, Okla. — The Eagle Ops Foundation kicked off its 5th annual “Welcome Home” 5K and Honor Mile on Saturday.

The race saw hundreds of veterans participating, spectating, and receiving special honors.

According to Jonathon "Shep" Shepherd, the founder of the Eagle Ops Foundation, veterans made up 30% of the 700 participants in the race.

He said running is a healthy outlet for the community. “Obviously, it's something that each and every one of us veterans did a lot in the military. It’s a challenging event. Most of us veterans enjoy challenging ourselves.”

As runners crossed the finish line, the atmosphere was filled with cheers and high-fives. But for Shepherd, this event symbolized more than just a race. “What many veterans do not get is a positive welcome home. That is what our focus is with the sentimental value of this race. Saying, 'Hey brothers, hey sisters, welcome home,'” he said.

The Eagle Ops Foundation focuses on welcoming home veterans by connecting them with community resources and support.

Many of these supporters participated in the race, including Nathan Gormley, who expressed his appreciation for all of those who have served. “Thank you, thank you, thank you. Cannot thank you enough. You do what should never be asked of anybody, and you do it willingly. Thank you.”

The event's most poignant moment came after the runners finished, as 250 volunteers walked in the Honor Mile to commemorate 230 fallen service members.

An announcer introduced the ceremony by thanking veterans and their families.

The announcer closed the tribute with a reminder to give thanks to veterans even when the holiday ends. “The mission is not just today. It’s 365, all year round."

For more information about Eagle Ops Foundation, click here.

