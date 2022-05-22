Weather makes round 3 of play challenging for golfers at Southern Hills

TULSA, Okla — The swing in temperatures did not stop the fans and players in the third round of championship play.

The winds changed, bringing in overnight storms with a lot of rain that impacted the course.

For fifty years, John Hopkins has covered the game of golf.

Hopkins, Senior Writer for Global Golf Post, told 2 News, ”actually, here we are in the rain and you’ve laid on British weather for me to make me feel more at home".

He's reported on one-hundred-fifty majors and knows a thing or two about the weather.

"Believe me they won’t be thinking of anything other than how jolly difficult this course is. I mean this is difficult when it’s calm. It’s difficult when it’s sunny. Imagine what it's like when there’s a 20-mile-per-hour wind blowing and it’s wet and they’d probably rather be inside, they’ve got water running down the back of their neck—sometimes they’ve got water in their shoes", Hopkins said.

Ty Pella is a golf fan who got to see Tiger Woods compete, he said ”it was really fun, he was really close, a lot closer than me and my grandpa thought we were going to be to him".

Tulsa's Mayor, G.T. Bynum, was also in attendance to watch the golfers, he said, "it was really cool. I got a selfie with my son and Tiger walking by in the background. I was out here and saw him playing out here, gosh what was that 15 years ago? And it was very much like this, you can always tell where Tiger is on the course because there’s a giant mass of people following him all over the place".

For Southern Hills Members, it's a real treat to see these players on their home turf.

One member, David Hicks, said ”it’s so much fun because I play and you watch them play and it’s such a different game. I mean they hit the ball so far. You know that they’re better than we are, you just don’t realize that they’re just that much better, it is crazy how good these guys are".

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --