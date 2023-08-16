Ways to save while shopping for school supplies

TULSA, Okla. — The start of the new school year is here and parents and students are grabbing some last-minute school supplies ahead of the first day, and back-to-school shopping can get pricey.

But there are ways to save.

First, see if your child has any school supplies left over from the year before because there’s probably a good chance there are leftover pencils, notebooks and folders from last school year.

The second tip, you don't have to buy everything at once.

Just get the basics, like folders, and notebooks, then get the rest of the school supplies during the labor day sales.

Third, look at those prices.

When it comes to pricing, always pay attention.

There's usually a cheaper option, and cheaper brands.

And if you are in a pinch and only need a few things there are options.

A lot of stores will have a school supplies kits that have the basic needs.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

