Ways to celebrate Halloween in Green Country despite the cold

TULSA, Okla. — Halloween is on a Tuesday in 2023, and it's going to be cold, but there are still plenty of ways to celebrate around Green Country.

If you have the day off, stop by The Church Studio for tricks, treats, and a tour. The music studio is offering free tours to any guests who come in costume between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Prizes and fun are also being offered by the studio.

Tulsa Transit is looking to thank its passengers with its "Trick or Transit" event. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., anyone can visit the Denver Avenue Station for a quick trick-or-treat.

Volunteers will hand out candy. Guests can also check out Tulsa Transit's decked-out Halloween bus. Learn more here.

If you still want to trick-or-treat at night and are looking for an indoor option, the Oklahoma Aquarium is hosting its 20th HallowMarine.

From 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., trick-or-treaters can check out the aquarium and get candy at the same time.

A bounce house, slide and an obstacle course will be available for kids on the back deck. To learn more, click here.

The Hardest National BMX Stadium is hosting a Halloween Race Night for those looking for a thrill. Everyone is encouraged to wear a costume to watch the races and trunk-or-treat.

A cinnamon roll and chili cook-off will also be held and guests will be given the opportunity to taste all the entries. Learn more here.

