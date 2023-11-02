Watch Now
Water line break causes road to crumble near 51st, BA Expressway

Tulsa Police Department
Posted at 2023-11-02T10:35:43-0500
and last updated 2023-11-02 11:35:43-04

TULSA, Okla. — A water line break on 51st Street by the Broken Arrow Expressway is causing the road to crumble, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

The road is closed heading northbound and is expected to be for some time. Police are urging the public to avoid the area.

Police told 2 News some water to nearby businesses was affected but couldn't provide specifics.

We are working to learn the cause of the water line break.

This is a developing story.

