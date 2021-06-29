WATCH LIVE: Jenks' Boomfest 2021 on 2 News

The City of Jenks is presenting its annual Boomfest fireworks show to celebrate this year's Independence Day.

The largest firework display in the Tulsa region is set to begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. over the Arkansas River.

Jenks’ Riverfront attractions will feature multiple ways to enjoy the celebration.

The Oklahoma Aquarium is offering a front-row view to watch the presentation on their riverfront backyard, with exhibits available to peruse ahead of watching the fireworks. Food trucks and beverage options will also be on-site and available to attendees.

Oklahoma Aquarium members receive free admission and non-members pay general admission rates. Paid parking will also be available to the public at the Oklahoma Aquarium for $10. Lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged.

To purchase tickets, head to Oklahoma Aquarium's website.

Jenks police say the Main Street, or 96th Street Bridge, will close at 8:30 p.m. until 30-45 minutes after the fireworks display is completed. This will allow the display to cool down and clear the bridge. The Jenks Pedestrian Bridge will also be closed from 12 a.m. on July 4 to 12 a.m. on July 5.

2 News will be covering Boomfest all day on Sunday, July 4.

WATCH live coverage at 5, 6, and 10 on 2 News, on kjrh.com, our Facebook page, our app, or your preferred streaming device.

