WATCH: Flash flooding in Tulsa area

TULSA, Okla. — Heavy rains are causing flash flooding in parts of the Tulsa area.
Drivers should take caution, remember to 'turn around, don't drown.'
Some streets are closed due to flooding, 81st is closed at Elwood. If you have to get out make sure to give yourself extra time for the drive.
