Warming Hearts & Hands blanket and glove drive exceeds expectations

TULSA--The Warming Hearts & Hands drive benefiting Family & Children's Services exceeded expectations. Our community generously donated blankets, gloves, mittens and more to families and homeless neighbors in need.

Thank you for giving! We received 1,124 blankets, 716 pairs of gloves, 23 scarves, 210 hats, 107 coats, 111 pairs of socks and other miscellaneous items including a teddy bear.

In addition, the Scripps Howard Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the E.W. Scripps Company, contributed $2,500.

Most of the donations will go to the F&CS Homeless Outreach Team which assists homeless adult individuals who are diagnosed with a severe mental illness. Some of these individuals are served at the Tulsa City County Libraries and at the Iron Gate Soup Kitchen and Pantry.

F&CS also has a Tulsa Housing and Recovery Program. The primary goal of this project is to enhance the residential stability of chronically homeless persons now living in supportive housing.

In addition, many of the F&CS partner organizations will benefit. These include Iron Gate, Tulsa City County Libraries, Salvation Army, 41 Tulsa Public Schools and thirteen Head Start programs through the Community Action Project.

Family & Children's Services (F&CS) heals traumatized and abused children, strengthens individuals and families, and provides hope and a path to recovery for those battling mental illness and addictions. F&CS does this through 53 life-changing programs that serve 114,000 individuals, or 1 in 6 Tulsans each year.

A big thank you to our partners, GenScripts Pharmacy, Tulsa Oilers, Route 66 Chevrolet and Mattress Firm and especially UniFirst, for also picking up all of these items around town and cleaning them!

