Warming Hearts & Hands blanket and glove drive benefits Family & Children's Services Dec. 15-Jan 31

Tulsa--This winter, help those in our community stay warm by donating blankets and new gloves or mittens through January 31st. We have teamed up with GenScripts Pharmacy, UniFirst , the Tulsa Oilers, Route 66 Chevrolet and Mattress Firm to collect items for Family & Children's Services.

HOW TO DONATE:

Beginning December 15 through January 31, 2018, drop off blankets and new gloves or mittens at the December 15 Tulsa Oilers game or at any of the locations listed below.

WARMING HEARTS & HANDS CALENDAR OF EVENTS

December 15

FREE tickets to the December 15 Tulsa Oilers hockey game if you donate at any sponsor location listed above or at our 2 Works for You studios. For each donation we will give two free tickets, while supplies last.



Drop off blankets or new gloves at the Tulsa Oilers hockey game at the BOK Center. Chief Meteorologist Mike Collier will drop the puck at 7:05. Two bins will be set up on the main concourse for fans to drop off their blankets and gloves. Game time is scheduled for 7:05pm at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa. Tickets are available by calling 918-632-7825, or visiting www.tulsaoilers.com.

December 15-January 31

Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. drop off at:

Any used blankets donated will be cleaned by UniFirst. Gloves and mittens will need to be new and attached in pairs.

To Make Monetary Donations

You can click here to make a monetary contribution Family & Children's Services. The Scripps Howard Foundation is matching all donations up to $2,500.

Who will get the blankets and gloves that you donate? Most of the donations will go to the F&CS Homeless Outreach Team which assists homeless adult individuals who are diagnosed with a severe mental illness. Some of these individuals are served at the Tulsa City County Libraries and at the Iron Gate Soup Kitchen and Pantry.

F&CS also has a Tulsa Housing and Recovery Program. The primary goal of this project is to enhance the residential stability of chronically homeless persons now living in supportive housing.

In addition, many of the F&CS partner organizations will benefit. These include Iron Gate, Tulsa City County Libraries, Salvation Army, 41 Tulsa Public Schools and thirteen Head Start programs through the Community Action Project.

Family & Children's Services (F&CS) heals traumatized and abused children, strengthens individuals and families, and provides hope and a path to recovery for those battling mental illness and addictions. F&CS does this through 53 life-changing programs that serve 114,000 individuals, or 1 in 6 Tulsans each year.

SPONSORS:

UniFirst Uniforms and Facility Services

GenScripts Pharmacy

Tulsa Oilers

Route 66 Chevrolet

Mattress Firm

