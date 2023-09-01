Watch Now
Wanda J's closing Greenwood location

Posted at 12:19 PM, Sep 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-01 13:19:54-04

TULSA, Okla. — Iconic restaurant Wanda J's is closing Greenwood location.

Wanda J's, which celebrates its 50th anniversary next year, is closing the location on Greenwood after 7 years. Owners posted on Facebook that they want to be able to serve more customers in a larger space.

The final day on Greenwood is Sept. 16th. On Sept. 18th the restaurant will open at 3014 N. 74th E. Ave.

