Wanda J's closing Greenwood location

TULSA, Okla. — Iconic restaurant Wanda J's is closing Greenwood location.

Wanda J's, which celebrates its 50th anniversary next year, is closing the location on Greenwood after 7 years. Owners posted on Facebook that they want to be able to serve more customers in a larger space.

The final day on Greenwood is Sept. 16th. On Sept. 18th the restaurant will open at 3014 N. 74th E. Ave.

