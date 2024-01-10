Walters 'unlikely to renew' agreements with education resource organizations

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — State Superintendent Ryan Walters said he's unlikely to renew agreements with any organization "that pushes a woke agenda, supports indoctrination, opposes parental empowerment, and provides duplicative services within Oklahoma's education system."

In a press release on Jan. 10, Walters named three non-profit/not-for-profit organizations providing services to teachers, school boards, and administrators, which he said he's planning to cut ties with — the Oklahoma State School Boards Association (OSSBA), the Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration (CCOSA), and the Oklahoma Public School Resource Center (OPSRC).

“For years, these groups have pushed an anti-parent, woke agenda. They have actively attacked parents, and they seek to keep kids in failed situations. That ends now,” Walters said.

The release began by saying the Oklahoma State Board of Education is "ending association" with these groups. The release ends by saying OSDE will review the relationship with OSSBA and the informal agreements with CCOSA and OPSRC and that the contracts are "unlikely to be renewed."

"Moving forward, OSDE will function as more of a “one-stop shop” to provide training, development, and services in ways that maximize efficiencies for taxpayers while providing high-quality resources for our schools," the press release said.

Walters also said the OSDE will review "any other ongoing partnerships with groups or organizations that have questionable content and practices that don't align with what is best for Oklahoma's students."

2 News took a look into the organizations Walters mentioned to see what they do for Oklahoma education. We've also reached out to each organization for comment. One representative was unaware of Walters' comments.

Oklahoma State School Boards Association (OSSBA)



Provides training and information services to the state's approximately 2,500 locally elected school board members

Founded in 1944

Governed by a 32-member board of directors

Directors are elected by members and serve two-year terms

Non-profit

Cost: Partnership opportunities range from $1,000 - $20,000 per year per district.

Mission statement: The Oklahoma State School Boards Association offers services that support, safeguard and advocate for Boards of Education in order to improve public education.

Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration



Helps establish communication between educators, taxpayers and legislators to improve effectiveness of professional school administrators and to communicate the needs of the schools

Founded in 1974

Umbrella organization for five other groups: the Oklahoma Association of School Administrators (OASA), the Oklahoma Association of Secondary School Principals (OASSP), the Oklahoma Association of Elementary School Principals (OAESP), the Oklahoma Middle Level Education Association (OMLEA), and the Oklahoma Directors of Special Services (ODSS)

3,000 administrators in Oklahoma are members

Cost: Members serving in an admin role $265-$425 per year, members not serving an admin role $50-150 per year.

Mission statement: To promote quality administrative leadership for Oklahoma schools through professional development, legislation, and member services.

Oklahoma Public School Resource Center



Provide experts to assist member districts in the areas of teaching and learning, school finance, education law, communications, and instructional technology

Founded in 2013

Provides some resources to public schools regardless of membership: Superintendent Search Service, Education Technology series, Data Portal, and digital product comparison site, Learn Anywhere Oklahoma

Cost: $2,500 per district ($1,500 for districts with less than 300 students) with some discounts available

Mission statement: Envisioning a quality public education for every child in Oklahoma. Our mission is to drive transformation and increased academic achievement within Oklahoma's public education system.

