Walmart introduces back-to-school sensory-friendly shopping

TULSA, Okla. — Starting July 22 through August Walmart locations across Oklahoma are becoming sensory-friendly Saturdays 8 a.m. through 10 a.m.

This back-to-school initiative helps people with sensory sensitivities such as autism be able to shop without excess stressors.

Participating Walmart stores are creating a calmer and quiet environment by dimming lights, turning off the radio and placing static pictures on TV's and monitors.

Autism Oklahoma is a local nonprofit that advocates for sensory-sensitive people. Founder and Executive Director of AO Melinda Lauffenburger is happy with Walmart's initiative for back-to-school shopping.

A trip to the store can be overwhelming for families affected by autism. Between the sounds, crowds, and smells, a simple outing for school supplies or groceries can trigger sensory overload and a difficult meltdown.



AutismOklahoma is grateful to Walmart for taking the 1 in 36 Oklahomans with autism into consideration with this thoughtful accommodation.

For many Oklahoma families, this program allows for a less stressful shopping experience and provides an accepting space for all.

