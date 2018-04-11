Walkout impacts turnout at Jenks teacher job fair

JENKS, Okla. -- Dozens of schools in the Sooner state have been closed for over a week because of the teacher walkout.

While educators are out of the classroom, one district is pushing to bring teachers in the school.

Jenks Public Schools originally scheduled their teacher job fair last week, but with the walkout ramping up the same time they decided to push it back to this week.

A Jenks school principal said this is the premiere time to hold a job fair because college students wrap up in a few weeks, many looking for a job.

The turnout was significantly impacted by the walkout.

Only 50 people stopped by, compared to the average 125 they see each year.

The district is looking to fill about 100 teacher positions.

Jenks classes are canceled on Thursday as the walkout continues.

