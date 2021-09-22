Wagoner Public Schools closed due to power outage

WAGONER, Okla. — Wagoner Public Schools announced it will not have in-person learning today due to a power outage affecting most of its facilities.

The school district announced the decision on Facebook.

Since the power was still out by 7 a.m., WPS decided to cancel school for the day.

The City of Wagoner first reported the power outage around 5 a.m. Since then, power has been restored to some parts, but crews are still continuing to restore power.

