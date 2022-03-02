Wagoner police shoot person, investigation underway

WAGONER, Okla. — Wagoner police shot a person while responding to a call early Wednesday morning.

The FBI says the officers came across a person at the home near NE 1st Street and Proctor Avenue with a weapon and shot them "for their safety, and possibly the lives of others."

The person who was shot was taken to the hospital, but the FBI hasn't identified the person or given an update on their condition.

No officers were injured.

The FBI and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

