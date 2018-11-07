Wagoner man gets 10-year sentence for meth conviction

A 28-year-old Wagoner man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after being indicted on methamphetamine charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Carlos Peralta had 500 grams or more of "a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.” He was indicted in June 2017 after an investigation by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Peralta also was given five years supervised release in addition to the prison sentence.

He will remain in custody until being transferred to a federal facility at which the non-paroleable sentence will be served.

“This investigation and prosecution disrupted a significant methamphetamine distribution source in Cherokee County,” U.S. Attorney Brian J. Kuester said. “Thousands of dosage units were prevented from reaching their intended destinations in communities throughout Cherokee County and beyond. The team effort between the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and ATF has been and continues to be a great benefit to the Eastern District of Oklahoma.”





Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: