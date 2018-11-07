Freeze Watch issued November 7 at 3:43PM CST expiring November 9 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Alfalfa, Beckham, Blaine, Canadian, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield, Grant, Harper, Kay, Kingfisher, Logan, Major, Noble, Payne, Roger Mills, Washita, Woods, Woodward
Wagoner man gets 10-year sentence for meth conviction
4:20 PM, Nov 7, 2018
2 hours ago
A 28-year-old Wagoner man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after being indicted on methamphetamine charges.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Carlos Peralta had 500 grams or more of "a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.” He was indicted in June 2017 after an investigation by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Peralta also was given five years supervised release in addition to the prison sentence.
He will remain in custody until being transferred to a federal facility at which the non-paroleable sentence will be served.
“This investigation and prosecution disrupted a significant methamphetamine distribution source in Cherokee County,” U.S. Attorney Brian J. Kuester said. “Thousands of dosage units were prevented from reaching their intended destinations in communities throughout Cherokee County and beyond. The team effort between the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and ATF has been and continues to be a great benefit to the Eastern District of Oklahoma.”