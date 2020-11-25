Wagoner deputies arrest parents with over 50 grams of heroin, loaded guns in Okay area

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Wagoner County Sheriff's Office arrested two people with over 50 grams of heroin and three loaded guns.

On Nov. 23, 2020 deputies were asked to assist the Department of Human Services on a welfare check for a child.

Deputies received reports that parents were using narcotics and had multiple weapons around the child.

Both DHS and deputies called the parents to a specific area and waiting for their arrival.

When they arrived, the parents saw the deputies and tried to pull out of view. Deputies said it appeared the parents were making "future movements in the vehicle as to be concealing narcotics or firearms."

When deputies made contact with the parents, deputies said they could smell marijuana and saw a metal spoon with a brown tar like substance in the back seat.

All people in the vehicle were detained, deputies said. The parents, Caitlyn Cutbirth and Sammy Allen of Tahlequah, and another man, Keenan Patterson, were the suspects in the vehicle.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found three loaded guns, 53.33 grams of heroin, one syringe with 10 milliliters of heroin, clear baggies, two scales, marijuana, ammo and other drug paraphernalia.

PHOTO GALLERY: Pair arrested in Okay area with more than 50 grams of heroin, loaded guns

Cutbirth, Allen and Patterson were taken into custody on a Roger County warrant. Deputies said they also searched Allen and found more narcotics upon entering the jail.

Deputies said Cutbirth is charged with trafficking heroin 28 grams or more, uses firearm or other offensive weapon while committing or attempting to commit a felony, second and subsequence offense, any convicted felon carries or possesses any firearm, uses or possesses drug paraphernalia to plant, propagate, cultivate, grow etc. to introduce into the human body a controlled dangerous substance except the licensed person in the professions of podiatry, dentistry, medicine etc., and transports a loaded firearm.

Deputies said Allen is charged with trafficking heroin 28 grams or more, brings into any jail or penal institution any weapon, explosives, drugs, alcohol or money or financial document for a person other than an inmate, uses firearm or other offensive weapon while committing or attempting to commit a felony, second and subsequent offense, any convicted felon carries or possesses any firearm, uses or possesses drug paraphernalia to plant, propagate, cultivate, grow etc. to introduce into the human body a controlled dangerous substance except the licensed person in the professions of podiatry, dentistry, medicine etc., and transports a loaded firearm.

