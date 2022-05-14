Wagoner County Sheriff's Office: Missing juvenile found safe in Muskogee County

OKAY, Okla — Update: Raleigh was located in Muskogee County just before noon.

Deputies with the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office are searching for missing 11-year-old Raleigh Hardesty.

He was last seen on Friday, May 13th, around 11:00 p.m. near 76th Street North and 43rd Street East in the Okay area.

Raleigh was wearing a red shirt, dark shorts, and gray high top shoes.

He is between 4'05"-5'00" and weighs between 80-100lbs.

Authorities are asking if you have contact with Raleigh, please call 911 or the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office E-911 Center at 918-485-3124.

