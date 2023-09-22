Watch Now
Wagoner County Sheriff's Office helps strengthen families

Posted at 10:58 AM, Sep 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-22 11:58:07-04

TULSA, Okla. — The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office and Family & Children's Services are teaming up to provide classes to inmates, helping with the transition from prisoner to parent.

The 6-week, 12-session course focuses on developing skills and building relationships between parents inside the jail and their families.

While it is a non-traditional approach to parent education because of the impact of being separated, it gives hope to families.

Wagoner County Detention Center Jail Administrator, Ryan Russell, is proud of the progress they've made.

"This program started back in early 2022. We have seen great success from participants in this program. This program gives those incarcerated an opportunity to grow as a parent, while maintaining and developing a relationship with their children," Russell said. "We want to give our inmates the greatest chance of success once they have been released from custody. This partnership with Family & Children’s Services helps obtain that goal.”

