Wagoner County Sheriff protecting deputies from COVID outbreak

WAGONER,Okla. — Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliot remembers the start of the pandemic.

“When it originally came into the county last year we went way up into the red," Elliot said.

Now cases are on the rise inside the Wagoner County jail.

“We have approximately 18 that are quarantined in one pod right now," Elliot said.

But Sheriff Elliot is prepared to protect and serve in a different way, by keeping inmates and staff safe.

Elliot said, “The Wagoner County Detention Center will get disinfected multiple times a day.”

Deputies inside the jail are also provided full protective gear.

“They’re just as protected as someone working at a COVID lab in a hospital," Elliot said.

In partnership with the Wagoner County Office of Emergency management, Sheriff Elliot purchased stockpiles of P.P.E.

Elliot said he does not want the same issues he had last year when trying to reduce the spread of COVID.

“We couldn’t even get mask, we couldn’t get gloves," Elliot said. "We couldn’t even get hand sanitizer.”

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --