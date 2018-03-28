Cloudy
HI: 58°
LO: 46°
Wagoner County crews are working to replace a culvert that washed out during Tuesday's rain. 2 Works for You Reporter Gitzel Puente is live with when crews expect to finish the repairs.
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. - Wagoner County crews are working to replace a culvert that was washed out by floodwaters on Tuesday.
The problem area is on 257th East Avenue and 61st Street where the heavy rain created a gap in the road.
Emergency management officials say the drain underneath the road gave way and will have to be replaced.
Crews starting working on the repairs at 1 p.m. and will resume work early Wednesday morning.
In the meantime, drivers will have to find an alternate route.
