Wagoner County 13-year-old boy tied up during home invasion

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. -- The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they said a 13-year-old boy was tied up during a home invasion Thursday morning.

The home invasion was reported in the area of 50th Street North and Highway 69 just after 11 a.m.

A neighbor called police and said the boy had been tied up while inside the home. The boy said he was in his room when he heard someone enter the home. He was tied up with an electronics cable and was able to get loose and run to his neighbor's home for help.

The robbers, who were described as being in their mid to late 20s, left in a late 2000's black of dark-colored Chevy Tahoe, possibly en route to the Redbird area.

The boy was not hurt during the incident.

Anyone with information about the identities of the robbers is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 918-485-3124.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: