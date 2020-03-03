Wagoner Co. Deputy Saves Woman, 4 Dogs from House Fire

WAGONER COUNTY — Wagoner County Sheriff's Office says a deputy saved an elderly woman and her dogs from a house fire on Feb. 29.

Wagoner County K-9 Deputy D. Watkins was the first on the scene of a abandoned house that was engulfed in fire. The fire had jumped to a neighboring home that Deputy Watkins knew an elderly woman lived at, deputies say.

The elderly woman was believed to be asleep because she wasn't answering her door, deputies say. As Deputy Watkins prepared to kick in the door, he found it was unlocked.

Deputy Watkins found the attached garage was fully engulfed when he entered the home. Deputies say he rushed to wake up the elderly woman, who became scared and attempted to gather belongings.

The elderly woman also became worried about her four dogs, deputies say. Deputy Watkins was able to get the woman outside and made sure her four dogs were out of the home as well.

Deputies say as they walked to a safe location, an explosion occurred in the garage.

The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office says, "Deputy Watkin’s dedication to the Toppers community aided in providing life saving measures. His quick actions saved the homeowner and her pets from a fiery death. Deputy Watkins went above and beyond his duties, by running into a burning house. Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott commends Deputy Watkins for his selflessness, bravery, and courage by risking his own life, to save another."

