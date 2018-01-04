Voting will decide new Oklahoma specialty license plates

The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality is asking for the public to vote on the design of new specialty license plates in the state.

The top two vote getters will be selected to replace the DEQ's current Environmental Awareness plates. Voting will begin on Jan. 8 and run through Jan. 19.

The designs feature Oklahoma's state bird flying above the western plains, a grazing buffalo and an Oklahoma sunset over a field of flowers.

Each specialty plate costs $38, with $24 going to Oklahoma schools for environmentally-focused projects.

To vote or find more information, click here.

