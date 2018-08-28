Voting underway for runoff elections in Oklahoma

If the early voting was any indication, election officials were expecting a larger than normal turnout Tuesday.

With 252 precinct locations and three precinct workers for each one, the months of preparation are crucial for a running a smooth election.

"On election day specifically, as I mentioned, there are so many locations, so many people involved, so many things that can go wrong but most of the time things go very, very right and that’s what we’re hoping for," Gwen Freeman, Secretary for Tulsa County Election, said.

"It was quick and easy and I felt like it was really secure," said Katherine Martin.

Martin voted back in June and said she’s glad the voting numbers are up and seeing people do their civic duty.

"I think that a lot more people are getting politically involved and a lot more people in my generation are getting more politically active and I really like that," Martin said.

During the three day early voting period, a little more than 3,700 votes were cast.

"And the absentee votes are coming in and we are going to look at about 4,000 absentees as of today," Freeman said.

Voting ends at 7 and absentee ballots must also arrive at your county election board before polls close.

